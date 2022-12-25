Six dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least six people were confirmed dead in an auto crash that occurred along the Kafin Madaki – Ningi road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Bauchi, said 16 others sustained serious injuries in the accident

He added that a white Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to the Bauchi State Government was involved in the accident.

Abdullahi said: “Immediately we got the call, our men rushed to the scene within 20 minutes for a rescue operation. They evacuated the victims and rushed them to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital.

“It was when they got there that a medical doctor confirmed six people dead. Sixteen others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“There were a total of 22 people consisting of two male adults, four male children, 10 female adults, and six female children in the bus when it crashed.

“The lone fatal crash involved a Bauchi State Government vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Bus, white in colour.

“Those killed included two female adults, two male children, and two female children.

“Those who sustained bruises and fractures are two male adults, two male children, eight female adults, and four female children.”

