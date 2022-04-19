Six killed, 11 injured in Afghan school’s blasts

At least six people were killed and 11 others injured after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, the police said.

“Three blasts have taken place in a high school. There are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul’s police command said shortly after the blasts.

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni terrorist groups, including Islamic State (IS).

The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, however, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.

The attack followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew from the country last year.

The attack also came barely one month after the Taliban boasted they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts said the risk of resurgence in terrorism remains.

