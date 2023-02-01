SocialMediaTrends: ‘A divided house?’ – Nigerians react to El-Rufai’s criticism of Aso Rock

Nigerians have been talking after Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, claimed that some individuals in Aso Rock Villa are attempting to thwart Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, from winning this month’s election.

The controversial statement was further amplified when the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, shared the interview on her Instagram.

There have been suspicions about a crack among the presidential ruling party, All Progressives Congress APC since the CBN started revamping the N1,000, N500, and N200 currency notes during the past several weeks.

Recall that the president’s wife had made a number of public complaints about fifth columnists in the presidential house.

The outburst from El-Rufai, amplified by the First Lady, got people talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

First lady just posted Governor Elrufai's interview on her Instagram. Hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/JT4f0DnPoJ — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) February 1, 2023

The First Lady just posted Malam @elrufai's interview remember she is the first person to informed us, that Osinbajo family have been keeping malice with her and refuse to pick her calls because they lost an election. God will always bless Hajia Buhari. pic.twitter.com/pUwjGDNxvH — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 𝓟𝓱𝓓 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) February 1, 2023

The implosion has started!

24 days left!!! Many things will crash..

This is Mallam El Rufai openly taking about the division in APC.

A divided house cannot win.

Undecideds voters, our window is still open…

Labour Party is the party, Peter obi the candidate… pic.twitter.com/054ltZXSYu — H I I K Y A A T O R (@HiikyaaTor) February 1, 2023

BREAKING: El-Rufai says people in the Villa are working against the APC and Tinubu. pic.twitter.com/1MdVXYPin8 — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) February 1, 2023

@elrufai is really an honest man like @officialABAT, he care less about being politically correct and that’s what makes them exceptional leaders!!! pic.twitter.com/bi5I26ziyi — Fortune1271 (@FortunateAyoade) February 1, 2023

God bless Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai. Nothing more to add. — The Godfather JP (@AyoOyalowo) February 1, 2023

Who are the people Elrufai spoke about? They are the same people who tried to bring GEJ into the Presidential race. They also tried getting Emefiele in. The same group later decided on Lawan and had the temerity to tell the Chairman of APC to mention him as Buhari's choice. — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) February 1, 2023

We all know who mallam Elrufai is referring to but almighty is with us Dear professor pastor @ProfOsinbajo the ladder u used… U are removing it No problem sir pic.twitter.com/kKXRxSXPe3 — BLACKDIAMOND (@olajid_tajudeen) February 1, 2023

I love the way @elrufai was crying. Tinubu is slandering Buhari. Elrufia is slandering OSIBANJO. APC is divided 💃💃🕺🕺pic.twitter.com/rayJtzBOje — H.O.D Vawulence Dept for PO (@festiveplug) February 1, 2023

