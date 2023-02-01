Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: ‘A divided house?’ – Nigerians react to El-Rufai’s criticism of Aso Rock

Published

16 mins ago

on

Kaduna Commissioner says bandits, terrorists killed 1,837 people in 18 months

Nigerians have been talking after Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, claimed that some individuals in Aso Rock Villa are attempting to thwart Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, from winning this month’s election.

The controversial statement was further amplified when the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, shared the interview on her Instagram.

There have been suspicions about a crack among the presidential ruling party, All Progressives Congress APC since the CBN started revamping the N1,000, N500, and N200 currency notes during the past several weeks.

Recall that the president’s wife had made a number of public complaints about fifth columnists in the presidential house.

The outburst from El-Rufai, amplified by the First Lady, got people talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

