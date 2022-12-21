Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation as Lagos test runs first phase of Blue light rail

5 mins ago

Nigerians took to social media to express excitement over the test-run of the first phase of the Lagos Blue Line.

Phase one of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) scheme (Marina-Iganmu) was boarded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries on Wednesday.

The representatives of the contractors from the China Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) also boarded the train for a test run from the National Theatre Station to Marina.

The blue line is one of seven Lagos metro rail lines, spanning from Marina to Okokomaiko.

The completion of the phase I of the 27-kilometer line, which started under former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s government, has brought joy to many Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

