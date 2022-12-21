SocialMediaTrends: Jubilation as Lagos test runs first phase of Blue light rail

Nigerians took to social media to express excitement over the test-run of the first phase of the Lagos Blue Line.

Phase one of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) scheme (Marina-Iganmu) was boarded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries on Wednesday.

The representatives of the contractors from the China Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) also boarded the train for a test run from the National Theatre Station to Marina.

The blue line is one of seven Lagos metro rail lines, spanning from Marina to Okokomaiko.

The completion of the phase I of the 27-kilometer line, which started under former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s government, has brought joy to many Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Behold the Lagos Blueline Train pic.twitter.com/8yY2DhGJOK — Paul Adekanye (@522397544a004c0) December 21, 2022

At last, the train transport has taken off on Lagos rail line. Congratulations to the APC government in Lagos state.

Another headache for Naysayers on BAT! pic.twitter.com/LejQzqqYQG — Abatam Nwosu (@Abatam01) December 21, 2022

See as how Train sweet now, this is Lagos and we are proud of it. If it can happen in Lagos it can happen in Nigeria with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. #SanwoAgain Bola Tinubu Double ♾️↗️✅🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Nb3FMV6lWB — Prince Beyioku Oluwajuwonlo A. (@juwonbeyioku) December 21, 2022

Lets take a moment and enjoy the train at the exquisite Lagos Blue Rail the first intra-city rail coach in all of Nigeria. Lagos is fully ahead with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Legacy. Lets vote #SanwoAgain for a greater lagos.#LagosBlueLine #AGreaterLagosRising pic.twitter.com/VAPr7CCirL — ✨QUEen's casTLE👑 (@DefinedBT) December 21, 2022

Take a moment

Enjoy the train

That’s the exquisite Lagos Blue Rail – the first intra-city rail coach in all of Nigeria.#LagosBlueLine pic.twitter.com/o5CDahMRU7 — Veektri (@Victory_Alex5) December 21, 2022

Lagos Train 🚃🚃🚃 Some moments will take your breath away, you can sense the joy on his face. What a moment to archive a greater responsibility than that of First in Africa itself 👏🏻👏🏻 BabaJide Sanwolu a.k.a “Milwaukee” 😂🤭#GreaterLagosRising#LagosBlueLine pic.twitter.com/DcAjnKnpbM — SNoockie TM  (@MrSNoockie) December 21, 2022

"Tinubu is stealing Lagos money" but Lagos now has its own train transport. "Lagos needs to be set free from Tinubu's bondage" but Lagos is the 5th largest economy if Africa. "Tinubu knows nothing except Agbado" but Lagos now has the Largest Rice mill in Nig.

Egbe Olohun tobi — BRAVO-ẸniỌban'kẹ́ (@OnikoyiBankole) December 21, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

