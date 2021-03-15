SocialMediaTrends: More on Dokubo's new 'Biafra govt', looming ASUU strike & Itunu's ordeals | Ripples Nigeria

Ex-militant in the Niger Delta region, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo made it to the trends on social media on Monday after he reportedly declared himself leader of the new “Biafra de facto customary government” (BCG).

The declaration was contained in a statement issued by one Uche Mefor, where Dokubo cited “injustice and marginalisation” on the Igbo extraction in various regions of the country as his reason for the move.

Dokubo, the statement read, vowed to secure “the lives and properties of our people” adding that he was going to “invest everything we have in science and technology to increase the scientific and technological discoveries, fabrications and making life easier for our people through science and technology”.

He noted that his leadership would pursue the education of his people vigorously and focus on food self-sufficiency.

“You are all aware of the recent plot where they decided to stop food from the north. They failed woefully, they will continue to fail.

“The government of Biafra States will look to make sure that we only eat what we can produce.

“Nobody can stop us. Nobody can blockade us as they did in the first war. We’re not going to fight any war with anybody, we’re walking to freedom” he said

Although Dokubo has been branded a “joker seeking attention” by the Nigerian government, some social media users are of the opinion that the ex-militant’s claims are state sponsored.

See reactions below:

Nnamdi Kanu sacked the UK IPOB branch and Asari Dokubo sacked Nnamdi Kanu as the leader of IPOB, as Uche Mefor teams up with Asari to reorganize IPOB All these things are happening Online. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 No sack letters, no memorandum, no Bulletin, nothing Mad People everywhere — Chigozirim Emeakayi 🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) March 15, 2021

If Fulani government fail to arrest Asari and his co travailers for declaring BIAFRA, then it's because they sent them. — Oluchi Christy (@oluchristty) March 15, 2021

"Nobody can stop us" — Asari Dokubo announces formation of Biafra government. Baba need money. 🥳 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 14, 2021

Dear Nigerians, we shall be opening a GoFundMe account soon to settle the fight between Asari Dokubo and Nnamdi Kanu over this Buafra issue. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/TEkLzv1OqH — Mr. Kermit (@O_ssai) March 15, 2021

I kinda feel that way. He will only cause further division in the biafran agitation. — Femi (@femia86) March 14, 2021

On behalf of Nigerian patriots, I congratulate Terrorist Asari Dokubo for his successful coup d'etat on Terrorist Kanu. May the confusion reign supreme! Amen. — Valiant Samson Idowu-Alaba (@ValiantNig) March 15, 2021

ASUU

Social Media users are also decrying a looming strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the Federal government’s alleged victimization of union members through refusal to pay their outstanding salaries running between two to 10 months.

The chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement on Sunday maintained that the federal government had refused to remit deductions it made to the Union’s account and effect the payment of salaries of academic staffs enrolled under IPPIS, despite the Union’s acceptance to suspend their protracted strike on a “no victimization clause”.

The Union warned that unpaid salaries and non-refunds of their dues would stifle their productivity, leading to an inevitable strike in the nearest future.

See reactions to the development:

You paid bandits over 800m for settlement, but you can’t pay salaries of ASUU staff. Shame of your government Bubu. — Ọládélé 🇳🇬 (@TheOladeile) March 15, 2021

If ASUU embarks on another strike I won’t totally condemn them, these guys have families to feed too. — BENUEGIANT🦍😈 (@one_dosh) March 15, 2021

I hope this ASUU matter isn’t true cus it hasn’t even been up to 3 months pic.twitter.com/rhx16ypCR0 — The Naija Student (@tayestylizer) March 15, 2021

When I come online to see ASUU trending and I don't know whether to pay my Lodge Rent now or wait pic.twitter.com/OPFCrACJ4E — Vibezzzz (@jideoforabuchi) March 15, 2021

If ASUU really wants to get paid, it is just for them to liaise with some universities and simply fake a kidnap of about 5000 students, dress up as terrorists, upload videos and demand a 10-billion naira ransom. Case settled – thank me later. 🧐#ASUU #JusticeForItunu — Humble Observer (@dhumbleobserver) March 15, 2021

#JusticeForItunu

The above hashtag trended on social media platforms on Monday after a popular writer cum journalist, David Hundeyin disclosed in a Twitter thread, the ordeals of a Nigerian lady, identified as Itunu Olajumoke Babalola who was wrongfully convicted by an Ivorian court and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for a crime allegedly committed by an Ivorian top official’s close relative.

In his tweets, David narrated how the 21-year-old lady alias “Becky Paul” was set up by corrupt Ivorian officials after reporting a case of burglary to the authorities and insisting on full compensation for the stolen items worth N300,000.

Upon her refusal to accept settlement worth N100,000 offered by the DPO whose nephew happened to be the suspected culprit, Itunu was reportedly charged to court for theft of her own properties and sentenced for 20 years in the Remand and Correction Facility, Bondoukou where it was learnt, she is already one year and four months gone.

David further narrated how attempts by Nigerians in Cote d’Ivoire to provide her with consular assistance were frustrated as the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan reportedly asked for N400,000 to secure her a passport before her case could be heard.

The journalist sounded his appeal to agencies in charge of Nigerians in diaspora, including the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) who have in turn responded via a tweet which read in part: “We will investigate and get back with our findings. Our mission in Abidjan will also help out”.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Shortly before Itunu was due to travel, her flat was burgled and items worth more than N300,000 were stolen including her TV and gas cooker. Despite the blow, she decided to travel anyway after reporting the incident to the police. She returned from her trip in October 2019. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

Can you be more proactive about this?

This story is really touching

20 years for what exactly? — Sunshine Bringer (@karlswet) March 15, 2021

Last time I was there I would carefully rehearse everything I wanted to say beforehand so I could say it in French. When my French eventually hooked, I said I was Ghanaian and even impersonated a Ghanaian accent at a stage. CIV can be hectic… — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

I hate to say it, but in general, Nigerians are horrible people. All you need to do is look at our society and see what we do to ourselves. Pure wickedness — Sadeeq Aminu (@DonAminu1) March 15, 2021

For the purpose of balance, I have to point out that it is for fresh issue, not renewal. She does not have a passport. So what they would probably say (with some justification) is that she travelled illegally. Which still does not change the fact that she's a Nigerian citizen. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

Ivorian police are so terrible and inhuman — ZEUS (@itzbasito) March 15, 2021

This would have been the case if our own govt values it’s citizens at home. The Nigeria embassy is asking for N400,000 to help her when it could have been resolved by d embassy without it getting to this stage. We should value lives of all citizens at home & abroad. My 2 cents — felo Anifel (@anifel20) March 14, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

