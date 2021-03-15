 SocialMediaTrends: More on Dokubo's new 'Biafra govt', looming ASUU strike & Itunu's ordeals | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on Dokubo’s new ‘Biafra govt’, looming ASUU strike & Itunu’s ordeals

Published

2 hours ago

on

Come back home, Asari Dokubi tells Southerners to leave North

Ex-militant in the Niger Delta region, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo made it to the trends on social media on Monday after he reportedly declared himself leader of the new “Biafra de facto customary government” (BCG).

The declaration was contained in a statement issued by one Uche Mefor, where Dokubo cited “injustice and marginalisation” on the Igbo extraction in various regions of the country as his reason for the move.

Dokubo, the statement read, vowed to secure “the lives and properties of our people” adding that he was going to “invest everything we have in science and technology to increase the scientific and technological discoveries, fabrications and making life easier for our people through science and technology”.

He noted that his leadership would pursue the education of his people vigorously and focus on food self-sufficiency.

“You are all aware of the recent plot where they decided to stop food from the north. They failed woefully, they will continue to fail.

“The government of Biafra States will look to make sure that we only eat what we can produce.

“Nobody can stop us. Nobody can blockade us as they did in the first war. We’re not going to fight any war with anybody, we’re walking to freedom” he said

Although Dokubo has been branded a “joker seeking attention” by the Nigerian government, some social media users are of the opinion that the ex-militant’s claims are state sponsored.

See reactions below:

ASUU

Social Media users are also decrying a looming strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the Federal government’s alleged victimization of union members through refusal to pay their outstanding salaries running between two to 10 months.

The chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement on Sunday maintained that the federal government had refused to remit deductions it made to the Union’s account and effect the payment of salaries of academic staffs enrolled under IPPIS, despite the Union’s acceptance to suspend their protracted strike on a “no victimization clause”.

The Union warned that unpaid salaries and non-refunds of their dues would stifle their productivity, leading to an inevitable strike in the nearest future.

See reactions to the development:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Feminist Coalition & #EndSARS fund; Buratai & arms procurement fund

#JusticeForItunu

The above hashtag trended on social media platforms on Monday after a popular writer cum journalist, David Hundeyin disclosed in a Twitter thread, the ordeals of a Nigerian lady, identified as Itunu Olajumoke Babalola who was wrongfully convicted by an Ivorian court and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for a crime allegedly committed by an Ivorian top official’s close relative.

In his tweets, David narrated how the 21-year-old lady alias “Becky Paul” was set up by corrupt Ivorian officials after reporting a case of burglary to the authorities and insisting on full compensation for the stolen items worth N300,000.

Upon her refusal to accept settlement worth N100,000 offered by the DPO whose nephew happened to be the suspected culprit, Itunu was reportedly charged to court for theft of her own properties and sentenced for 20 years in the Remand and Correction Facility, Bondoukou where it was learnt, she is already one year and four months gone.

David further narrated how attempts by Nigerians in Cote d’Ivoire to provide her with consular assistance were frustrated as the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan reportedly asked for N400,000 to secure her a passport before her case could be heard.

The journalist sounded his appeal to agencies in charge of Nigerians in diaspora, including the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) who have in turn responded via a tweet which read in part: “We will investigate and get back with our findings. Our mission in Abidjan will also help out”.

Nigerians reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

