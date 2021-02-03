Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Ooni, Makinde, Tinubu tagged 'slaves to Fulanis'; Uromi women's protest & more

February 3, 2021
February 3, 2021

The following discussion trends garnered maximum engagements across social media platforms on Wednesday, especially on Twitter.

Peter Obi

One-time governor of Anambra State and Ex-Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday faulted the Federal government’s plan to procure Covid-19 vaccines with a whooping sum of N400 billion.

In an interview with Arise News Television, Obi noted that there are underlying issues of transparency regarding the procurement of vaccines and Nigeria didn’t need more than N150 billion to purchase them.

“Now, I hear that we are looking for N400bn. Well, I am at loss. Our budget this year for health is N547bn. I don’t know if they are going to take this vaccine procurement from it because if they do, we are left with N147bn” He said

“For the vaccine procurement also, we need to have transparency in the procurement. Today, vaccine in India costs between $2 25 cents to $3. That is an average of $2.75 and if you say you are going to use N400 billion, that is about $1bn. If you divide $1bn by $2.75cents each, that is about 350 million doses which is far in excess of what we need” He argued

Social media users, who have lavished the Ex-Vice Presidential candidate with accolades for impressively backing up his claims with figures, are hoping he stands a chance for presidency in 2023.

Nigerians reacted:

Ooni

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has lashed out at the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling them slaves to the Fulanis.

He said this at a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday night where he accused some traditional rulers in Yoruba land of failing to support the fight against “Fulani oppression” because of personal gains.

“Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba [people] want. But he has collected dollars from Buhari. He called me but I don’t want to see him.

“Our leaders are lazy and slaves to Fulanis. They visit Abuja to collect money. We will attack them and destroy their property. Ooni should be dealt with. I am annoyed. Why should we be afraid of the crown they [Yoruba monarchs] wear?”

Nigerians on social media have, however, called out the activist for spiting the office of the Ooni of Ife with highly derogatory remarks.

Uromi

Social media users also reacted positively to the demonstration organized by women in Uromi, who stormed major roads in the Edo community, demanding an end to alleged Fulani herdsmen oppression in the town.

Opinions

