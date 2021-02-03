SocialMediaTrends: Ooni, Makinde, Tinubu tagged ‘slaves to Fulanis’; Uromi women’s protest & more

The following discussion trends garnered maximum engagements across social media platforms on Wednesday, especially on Twitter.

Peter Obi

One-time governor of Anambra State and Ex-Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday faulted the Federal government’s plan to procure Covid-19 vaccines with a whooping sum of N400 billion.

In an interview with Arise News Television, Obi noted that there are underlying issues of transparency regarding the procurement of vaccines and Nigeria didn’t need more than N150 billion to purchase them.

“Now, I hear that we are looking for N400bn. Well, I am at loss. Our budget this year for health is N547bn. I don’t know if they are going to take this vaccine procurement from it because if they do, we are left with N147bn” He said

“For the vaccine procurement also, we need to have transparency in the procurement. Today, vaccine in India costs between $2 25 cents to $3. That is an average of $2.75 and if you say you are going to use N400 billion, that is about $1bn. If you divide $1bn by $2.75cents each, that is about 350 million doses which is far in excess of what we need” He argued

Social media users, who have lavished the Ex-Vice Presidential candidate with accolades for impressively backing up his claims with figures, are hoping he stands a chance for presidency in 2023.

Nigerians reacted:

Ask Peter Obi about anything and he will give practical solutions backed with Numbers. I wonder how he's stores up all those numbers in his head. I wish we will give him a chance. At least make we try Fine boy wey Sabi BOOK for once 🤣🤣🤣 — Eyo (@Eyoffy) February 3, 2021

Nigerian system doesn't give room for meritocracy. We are more concerned with ethnic background or religious affiliations than competency. Somebody should tell Peter Obi that he is qualified to run for Presidency than hiding under Atiku's wings as a VP. — Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) February 3, 2021

And when that happens I hope he wouldn't become worst off — I S A A C (@manchi_thegreat) February 3, 2021

He can.. but these bigots won't let him — Calvin-C (@Calvin_Chekz) February 3, 2021

Can Atiku just do Nigerians the favor of allowing Peter Obi to run as the president in 2023? He should dump that his presidential ambition already. I think I see a new Nigeria president in Peter Obi already. — Ericonet (@ericunited1) February 3, 2021

No present Nigerian politician can match Peter Obi's track records in the public and private sectors.

If Nigeria were to be a normal country, he would be seen as one of the frontrunners in the presidential race.

With the mess caused by Buhari and his cohorts, Nigeria needs Obi. — Daniel (@clevadani001) February 3, 2021

Ooni

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has lashed out at the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling them slaves to the Fulanis.

He said this at a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday night where he accused some traditional rulers in Yoruba land of failing to support the fight against “Fulani oppression” because of personal gains.

“Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba [people] want. But he has collected dollars from Buhari. He called me but I don’t want to see him.

“Our leaders are lazy and slaves to Fulanis. They visit Abuja to collect money. We will attack them and destroy their property. Ooni should be dealt with. I am annoyed. Why should we be afraid of the crown they [Yoruba monarchs] wear?”

Nigerians on social media have, however, called out the activist for spiting the office of the Ooni of Ife with highly derogatory remarks.

Sunday Igboho shooting abusive arrows and curses at Ooni. Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad. — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) February 3, 2021

Sunday igboho labeled Ooni of Ife an animal, disgraced Tinubu & claimed Makinde ain’t as important as we all think. Words can’t describe the unfolding euphoria and excitement I have towards the violence that’s coming! pic.twitter.com/gHW6kcg104 — timi 🦅 (@timiPR) February 3, 2021

Walahi, he said he bought those buses with his money, what work his he doing… Is it not the same politicians that are bankrolling him….. he is just a nuisance looking for attention, he will scrub the floor with his mouth in the end — Element🤪 AbdulWaheed Ibrahim💡 (@Element_abdul) February 3, 2021

(In Yoruba) "Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is an animal and he's insane., @MBuhari is scared of me but Ooni failed to speak the truth to Buhari" Sunday Igboho pic.twitter.com/61Ouv1DTOo — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) February 3, 2021

A Thug that's protecting his own people. but it was ok for a governor to remove a 1st class emir. 1st my ass. — Megawolix (@wolix1759) February 3, 2021

It is disloyalty that dents Yorubas from perfection. We never go together on a given course. It is this division that they want, Ooni does not support Sunday Igboho, Alaafin does. These 2 Kings have always had a history of power tussle. Now again, the formula is incomplete. — AfroFusion King (@iam_jerrygnex) February 3, 2021

Uromi

Social media users also reacted positively to the demonstration organized by women in Uromi, who stormed major roads in the Edo community, demanding an end to alleged Fulani herdsmen oppression in the town.

Uromi Women: Killer Fulani Herders Must Go!pic.twitter.com/rnI1yN4mi8 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 3, 2021

Edo Women on Uromi Roads repeating history of Aba women in 1929. Our mothers fight for us,may they live long🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/JtLCcmjkWb — BENUEGIANT🦍😈 (@one_dosh) February 3, 2021

Watch out for update from the presidency aka Garba Shehu on the Uromi protests. — Uche Samuel (@uchesame) February 3, 2021

