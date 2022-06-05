Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Outrage, deep mourning as Nigerians react to killing of dozens in Ondo church

Nigerians are in deep mourning state as news of attack on a catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, made the rounds across the nation.

Series of gory videos from the crime scene had since surfaced on social media.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the attack happened when the church was about to conclude service today (Sunday).

A section of social media users said that the dastardly act was perpetuated by terrorists while others branded them Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting to the incidence, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has condemned the attack and condoled with bereaved families.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolve to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church,” Akeredolu said.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

