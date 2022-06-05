SocialMediaTrends: Outrage, deep mourning as Nigerians react to killing of dozens in Ondo church

Nigerians are in deep mourning state as news of attack on a catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, made the rounds across the nation.

Series of gory videos from the crime scene had since surfaced on social media.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the attack happened when the church was about to conclude service today (Sunday).

A section of social media users said that the dastardly act was perpetuated by terrorists while others branded them Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting to the incidence, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has condemned the attack and condoled with bereaved families.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolve to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church,” Akeredolu said.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: FFK, Garba, other Nigerians react to Tinubu’s comments on Buhari, Dapo Abiodun

See how Nigerians are reacting:

No one deserves to be a victim of what happened today in Ondo state. Again, Nigeria failed us.💔 — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) June 5, 2022

The terrorist attack in Ondo today is heartbreaking. The Nigerian people are on their own, no sense of safety or security anywhere. No one is safe and no one feels safe. And the political class trudge along like this new normal is acceptable. It is not. Nigerians deserve better. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 5, 2022

they got married yesterday, they died today.. may the lost souls rests in peace.. Owo, Ondo State 💔💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/twQXgxF0Fe — Immortal 🇬🇭 (@Immortal_0077) June 5, 2022

Pray for Nigeria???? The government of the day has abandoned their job of protecting me and my family but you ask me to pray? People in Ondo went to pray today and now they are dead!!! — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) June 5, 2022

Scenes from the Ondo shooting is so devastating! I feel sick! Families woke up, went to worship and just died, for nothing! Nigeria is a failed experiment at this point! These killings are political in my view because why?💔 — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) June 5, 2022

Just reading that St Francis Church in Ondo State has been attacked!! Multiple People have been killed!!! I’m not even sure of the numbers.. saw a part of the video and I couldn’t even watch till the end!!! Is there no longer value for human life in Nigeria ??? Goodness!!! 😭💔 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

Everyday we are exposed to a new level of massacre in Nigeria and nothing happens to the perpetrators! Is it until we are wiped out completely that the government decides to protect our lives! Worshippers murdered in cold blood in a church! This cannot continue! — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) June 5, 2022

I've just woken up and my stomach has fallen through the floor. This is the 2022 equivalent of the Christmas Day bombing of St Theresa Catholic Church in Madalla. They always bomb Catholic churches wherever they become active in Nigeria. It's a statement of commencement. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) June 5, 2022

Before you say that the attack at Owo , Ondo State was a coincidence and wasn’t related to restriction of the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state by Gov Rotimi Akeredolu , remember that Owo is his hometown. They targeted his hometown to kill his kinsmen as payback. — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 5, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now