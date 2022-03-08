News
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Praise the Law!’ – Nigerians react as court sacks Gov Umahi for defecting to APC
Nigerians on social media are reacting to Tuesday’s court ruling declaring the office of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, vacant.
A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday ordered the Executive Governor to vacate the governorship position, for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he won the election.
The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while giving his ruling, described the defections as unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately replace Umahi and Igwe with names to be provided by the PDP, or in the alternative, conduct a fresh governorship election in line with section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
In reaction, Nigerians hailed the judiciary for its ruling, although, some have predicted the injunction may be overridden at the appeal court.
One Twitter user, Nefertiti, @firstladyship wrote: David Umahi of Ebonyi has been sacked. While I support the justified decision by the Federal High Court, I think the Supreme Court may override the lower court. Imo State and Uzodinma is still fresh in our minds. Opposition PDP should not celebrate, they haven’t won this yet.
Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has said Justice Inyang Ekwo lacked the power to remove him from office and has put the judiciary on trial.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForBamise – how Nigerians are reacting to demise of Lagos BRT passenger
Find more reactions from Nigerians below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...