SocialMediaTrends: ‘Praise the Law!’ – Nigerians react as court sacks Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Nigerians on social media are reacting to Tuesday’s court ruling declaring the office of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, vacant.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday ordered the Executive Governor to vacate the governorship position, for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he won the election.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while giving his ruling, described the defections as unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately replace Umahi and Igwe with names to be provided by the PDP, or in the alternative, conduct a fresh governorship election in line with section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In reaction, Nigerians hailed the judiciary for its ruling, although, some have predicted the injunction may be overridden at the appeal court.

One Twitter user, Nefertiti, @firstladyship wrote: David Umahi of Ebonyi has been sacked. While I support the justified decision by the Federal High Court, I think the Supreme Court may override the lower court. Imo State and Uzodinma is still fresh in our minds. Opposition PDP should not celebrate, they haven’t won this yet.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has said Justice Inyang Ekwo lacked the power to remove him from office and has put the judiciary on trial.

Find more reactions from Nigerians below:

