SocialMediaTrends: Shekau with ‘nine lives’, Zamfara gold, return of #EndSARS & more

November 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Conversations on social media on Thursday were centered around controversial issues of national interest, with #EndSARS protesters also hinting on a possible second wave of protests.

The following trends got massive engagements across social media, especially Twitter:

#Street2Street

#EndSARS protesters plan to launch another protest against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, bad governance and other vices bedeviling the nation on Friday, 13 November 2020.

The planned protest, which, according to the promoters, would take the form of a street-to-street match, is coming 24 days after the Lekki Toll Gate shooting of unarmed protesters by military personnel.

The #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeriaNow and #LekkiMassacre hashtags were also spotted alongside “#Street2Street”.

Shekau

On Thursday, the Nigerian Army announced that they had launched a fresh manhunt for Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and 84 other terrorists.

The news sparked major controversies on Twitter as Nigerians accused the army of falsely claiming that the Sect’s leader was dead on countless occasions in the past.

Many also doubted the possibility of a positive outcome from the exercise.

Zamfara

The North-Western state trended for two reasons. First, Twitter users addressed the reports of bandits restricting farmers in the state from harvesting without payment, and second was over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s uttrances against the Federal government for allegedly allowing Zamfara government to manage the gold reserves in the area, which the Delta governor said was against the Nigerian law.

ASUU

With Federal Universities still on lock and keys amid the 9 month-old strike action by lecturers, Twitter Nigeria dug out an old tweet made by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, where he stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would prioritize the educational sector during his second tenure.

Mr. Bashir was called out to reconcile the statement with the current situation of education in the country.

J.J Rawlings

Nigerians joined neighbouring country, Ghana, to mourn the death of former Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings, who was reported to have died of COVID-19 related complications in Accra, Ghana at age 73.

The ex-military leader ruled the country from 1981-2001 within which he launched an anti-corruption campaign that eliminated corrupt elements in the country.

Rawlings was described as one of Africa’s most respected icons.

…By Okiemute Abraham

