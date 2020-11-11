SocialMediaTrends: Tributes to late Balarabe Musa, knocks for Emefiele over frozen accounts & more

Discussions on social media on Wednesday were mostly unrelated to Nigerian politics, except for the unending demand for an end to police brutality, which caused the hashtag #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria trended.

Emefiele

The bank accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners which were recently frozen, were reportedly labelled as suspected terrorist accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This followed the investigations carried out by the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Apex Bank.

In the case filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, CBN told Justice A.R Mohammed that the funds might be linked to terrorists activities.

The development was faced with criticisms from #EndSARS protesters who faulted the bank for failing to clamp down on the real terrorists and bandits in Northern Nigeria with the same energy. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele was also called out.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele swore on oath & made allegation of terrorism against #EndSARS protesters. Emefiele lied that protesters are terrorists to obtain a freezing order. This guy needs an ICC and Visa ban treatment. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 11, 2020

Emefiele is an economic terrorist!!! — Henry Shield (@henryshield) November 11, 2020

I suggest the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should be deployed to Northeast since he is now an expert on terrorism. He can not continue to waste his expertise let him help us tackle Boko haram and ISWAP. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) November 11, 2020

The guy has lost credibility — George Tamunokubie (@georgeikubie) November 11, 2020

Balarabe Musa

Nigerians on Twitter expressed sadness over the death of former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa who was described by many as a principled democrat and a voice of conscience for the nation.

The ex-governor who died at age 84 was elected the civilian governor of Kaduna in Nigeria’s Second republic before his controversial impeachment on June 23, 1981.

Balarabe Musa was a leading light in the struggle for democratic rule, and he will be remembered for the heroic role he played in putting a stop to military rule and restoring democratic governance in the country. Indeed, he died in active service for democracy. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 11, 2020

Elementary government teaches us about the warped removal of the then Governor Balarabe Musa in 1979/83. He was a principled man and never joined NPN as a political compromise. Unlike our current leaders (political prostitutes), his death remains a great loss to #Nigeria. #Adieu. pic.twitter.com/GmPaqkQkfh — Rasak Olanrewaju l #TogetherWeCan🤩 (@OlanrewajuSays) November 11, 2020

ALHAJI BALARABE MUSA. R.I.P

I grew up idolizing Alhaji Balarabe Musa. Taught me that power must be used for the benefit of the people. May Allah grant him Jannat Al Firdaws pic.twitter.com/IbiOwBp3Dh — Dr Aloy Chife (@ChifeDr) November 11, 2020

Unfortunately, Nigeria is loosing the very best of her faithful patriotic leaders. What we have now are bunch of extortionists and exploiters who are in government to enrich themselves and their family!!! #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria — Lord – Hunter (@LordHun07864180) November 11, 2020

The first civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a statesman and principled progressive politician. He was very uncompromising. He stood unwaveringly by his convictions even at the height of his impeachment by the NPN controlled State Assembly in 1981. pic.twitter.com/FoUKOwIyGN — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) November 11, 2020

Good night ALHAJI BALARABE MUSA, former Governor of Kaduna State… SAD, you never saw the Nigeria of your DREAMS… May ALLAH grant you Aljannah Firdaus… pic.twitter.com/X0NqXip5Ek — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 11, 2020

The governor

Twitter users started a challenge at mid-day titled “The Governor” aimed at appraising the achievements of state leaders and exposing incompetence among governors. The challenge recieved massive engagements.

The Governor The Legacy. pic.twitter.com/SnNyI1s8ha — Obol Lopon (@Akaamke) November 11, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

