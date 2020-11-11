Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Tributes to late Balarabe Musa, knocks for Emefiele over frozen accounts & more

November 11, 2020
Emefiele Godwin
By Ripples Nigeria

Discussions on social media on Wednesday were mostly unrelated to Nigerian politics, except for the unending demand for an end to police brutality, which caused the hashtag #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria trended.

The following stories caught our attention as they garnered maximum engagements:

Emefiele

The bank accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners which were recently frozen, were reportedly labelled as suspected terrorist accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This followed the investigations carried out by the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Apex Bank.

In the case filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, CBN told Justice A.R Mohammed that the funds might be linked to terrorists activities.

The development was faced with criticisms from #EndSARS protesters who faulted the bank for failing to clamp down on the real terrorists and bandits in Northern Nigeria with the same energy. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele was also called out.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Taribo West’s US Election prophecy, Rahama Sadau’s ‘death sentence’ & more

Balarabe Musa

Nigerians on Twitter expressed sadness over the death of former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa who was described by many as a principled democrat and a voice of conscience for the nation.

The ex-governor who died at age 84 was elected the civilian governor of Kaduna in Nigeria’s Second republic before his controversial impeachment on June 23, 1981.

The governor

Twitter users started a challenge at mid-day titled “The Governor” aimed at appraising the achievements of state leaders and exposing incompetence among governors. The challenge recieved massive engagements.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */