SocialMediaTrends: Taribo West’s prayers for Bola Tinubu — how Nigerians are reacting

A video making the rounds on social media of Former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, rendering prayers, energetically for a 2023 Presidential Aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has elicited widespread reactions from Nigerians.

West, along with other Former Nigeria internationals were reported to have visited the proclaimed National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos to congratulate him ahead of his 70th Birthday in March 29.

At the gathering which saw Ex-Super Eagles players like Austin JJ Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Obafemi Martins and a host of others in attendance, the player turned cleric prayed that Nigeria be blessed with more sacrificial leaders like Tinubu.

West also wished the APC chieftain a smooth sail in his 2023 Presidential bid.

Taribo west praying for 90 years Tinubu to become a president while his friend, George Weah of Liberia is the current president of Liberia, No wonder the politicians turned them to beggars. This is insane and irritating. Men without honor and reputation. shame on you all. pic.twitter.com/ct0XPBPZ3t — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) March 20, 2022

But the social media space has entertained various hilarious reactions to the manner with which West’s prayers were delivered.

Many have expressed disappointment, both with Mr West and his colleagues who honoured the occasion thus:

