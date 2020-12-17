Sokoto, Benue order closure of boarding schools

The government of Sokoto and Benue states have, like Zamfara State, ordered for the closure of boarding schools in their respective states in response to the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State last Friday.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, said that “the schools were to be closed temporarily for two weeks”.

He said, “This followed the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.

“The affected schools are: Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela; Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela; Gamji Girls College, Rabah; Government Secondary School, Gada; Government Secondary School, Gandi and Government Secondary School, Goronyo.

“Others were: Government Secondary School, Isa, Government Secondary School Sabon Birnin Gobir, Boarding Primary School, Isa, Boarding Primary School, Balle and Boarding Primary School, Jabo.

“The remaining are: UBE Junior Secondary School, Sabon Birni, Government Secondary School, Kebbe, Government Secondary School, Tureta, Government Technical College, Binji and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa.”

Similarly, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, announced the closure of boarding schools in the state when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi.

Ortom, who condemned the attack and abduction of the students in Katsina State, said that he had directed the Commissioner for Education to complete necessary steps to close all boarding schools in Benue as a preventive measure against abduction of students.

The Governor of Zamfara, Bello Mattawalle, has since Tuesday ordered for the closure of 10 schools in the state in response to the kidnap.

