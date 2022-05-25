Soludo declares curfew in 7 Anambra LGAs over IPOB atrocities

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday declared a curfew in seven local government areas of the state over the increasing atrocities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governor, who announced this in a statewide broadcast, listed the affected LGAs as Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North, and Orumba South.

He said the curfew which would take effect from Thursday was aimed at restoring normalcy in the areas affected.

Suspected IPOB members had last Sunday killed 11 people including a pregnant woman and her four children at Isulo community in Orumba North LGA.



The incident came just 24 hours after the criminals beheaded a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Soludo said: “With effect from tomorrow, Friday, 26th May, 2022, a 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (Keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.

“Also, motorcycles, Keke, and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops.”

