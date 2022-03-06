Soludo promises all-inclusive govt in Anambra

The Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday promised an all-inclusive in the state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor will be sworn in on March 17.

Soludo, who stated this when he addressed members of the transition committee led by a former Minister of Education. Oby Ezekwesili, in Awka, said hands would be on deck and ensure that the state remained economically viable.

He said: “Politicians think that campaigning and winning election is work and governance is the time to eat. That was why some people criticized us for bringing you all as a transition committee after they had worked hard to win the election. I always say it that the process of attaining power is just 5 percent of the work, but after swearing-in, the real work begins.

“Let me assure you, everybody has a role to play, there is a lot of work to be done and you must all gear up. There is work to be done and there is a war to be fought. We will be calling our people to re-establish the social background between the people, and the government.

“I said the last time that people who had (revenue) window will no longer thrive with it, and it became news everywhere. We have to use the money to build the state, roads, water, light, decongest traffic, and others.

“Pipe borne water was running in my village long ago when I was a boy, that was over 50 years ago, but not anymore. We have to bring all of those back, and we need government revenue to do that. That is why I say there is work and there is war.”

He also commended committee for putting together a comprehensive report on the transition programme.

Soludo added: “To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time we are having a transition committee since 1999. What we have always had is a handover team. For the first time, we have a collaborative team of both the hand-over and the transition committee, covering the governor (outgoing) and the incoming.

“I got feedback about how tirelessly all of you worked, and it shows that this moment is Anambra’s moment and you are all ready to serve Anambra people. I heard madam chairman (Ezekwesili) saying that after the swearing-in, your job would be over, but I want to say to you that the work you have done is just five percent. 95 percent is after the swearing-in, and I will speak to madam chairman to see if this committee can transit into my advisory body.”

