South-South NCP rejects expulsion of dep nat’l chairman, Omoragbon, others

The South-South zonal leaders of the National Conscience Party (NCP) have passed a vote of confidence on Pastor Peters Omoragbon as the party’s National Deputy Chairman of the zone.

The group took the position at an Emergency Zonal Meeting of the South-South Council of the party which was held on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 via Virtual Zoom Platform.

Pastor Omoragbon was purportedly expelled by the National Consultative Council of a faction of the party.

The Council in a document after it’s meeting, said “The entire members that constitute the leadership of the Zone as enshrined in Article 5.1 of the Party Constitution hereby Passes a Resounding Vote of Confidence on Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon as the National Deputy Chairman of the South-South Zone and condemned and reject in totality his purported expulsion from the party as not only unconstitutional but devoid of the principles of fair-hearing. The purported expulsion as far as the Zone is concerned is regarded as ‘hear-say’ as no formal letter or copies of the resolution by the so-called NCC meeting has been communicated to the Party Leadership in the Zone including Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon.”

The South-South Zonal Council maintained that the decision by the NCP to expel Omoragbon was the manipulation of Mallam Tanko Yunusa, the National Chairman of the party because, Yunusa was called upon to resign as National Chairman of the NCP by Pastor Omoragbon.

Omoragbon and other stakeholders of the party have insisted that Mallam Tanko cannot be the Chairman of the National Conscience Party and at the same time the Spokesman of the Labour Party.

The council therefore described the entire exercise by the NCC of the party as a ‘witch-hunt’.

The Council also rejected the purported appointment of Mr Godwin Umana as the Acting DNC South-South; the purported removal of Comrade Lateef Adebola as Acting General Secretary and replaced by Barrister V.C. Odumejemba.

In the end Pastor Omoragbon thanked the Zonal Leaders for the confidence reposed on him. He promised to continue his service to the people through the NCP and the continuous promotion of the ideals and values of the Party Founder and Mentor, the late Chief Ganiyu Fawehinmi (SAM, SAN) in the emancipation of the masses of Nigeria.

Those in attendance at the meeting included, Pastor Peters Omoragbon-National Deputy Chairman-Presiding; Mr. Victor Ogba-Edo State Chairman; Mr. Haruna Perfect-Edo State Secretary; Dr. (Mrs.) Anasthasia Terpikor-Rivers State Chairman; Mr. Emmanuel Justice Rivers State General Secretary; Mr. Owezie Collins Okechukwu-Delta State Gen. Sec. (Chairman REP); Mr. Okonji Andrew -Delta State (General Secretary Rep); Mrs. Edet Bassey -Cross River State Gen. Sec. (Chairman Rep); Mr. Sylvanus Ime Worri-Cross River State Acting Secretary; Mr. Embeledor Emmanuel-NEC Member-Bayelsa State; Pastor Otobong Etim Udofa -Akwa Ibom State (Chairman Rep); Sir Gabriel Essien – Akwa Ibom State (Gen Secretary Rep).

