Sowore takes ‘juju man’ to court hearing | Ripples Nigeria

Former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, shocked some people on Monday when he appeared in court with a man in ‘juju’ attire by his side.

He was in court to contest his unlawful detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2020.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in February adjourned the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by the human rights activists, Sowore and Olawale Bakare, against the Department of State Services and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, over their unlawful detention.

The matter has been fraught with several adjournments since November 2019.

However, during his appearance on Tuesday, a man clad in an attire worn by adherents of the African traditional religion (juju) accompanied Sowore to his court hearing.

This elicited various hilarious opinions from observers on Twitter.

“Why the juju man come dey humble, may be him know say this APC administration no get joy at all. Prison is just a stone throw from the courtroom if the gods misbehave, ” @AustineElectt said.

“Judge go fear to give judgement against Sowore to avoid getting craze as palliative,” @GbasGbos9ja stated.

@ayoolaamao said, “This is no news….. There are three major religions here I presume; would you have found faults in what a Christian Clergy man or an Islamic Cleric wore were they to be the ones that went with him to the court?”

