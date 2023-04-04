Politics
Soyinka brands naira redesign ‘crime against humanity’, slams Emefiele
The literary luminary, Wole Soyinka, has added his voice to the discussions on the lingering effects of naira redesign policy by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) accusing CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, of turning Nigeria into a state of despondency.
The naira redesign policy manifested in scarcity of naira notes nearly brought Nigeria to its knees following its devastating effects on businesses and survival of Nigerians.
However, the Supreme Court had faulted the policy and legitimized the old naira notes— N200, N500 and N1000 — till the last day of the year.
Speaking on a Channels Television programme Roadmap 2023 aired on Monday, the intellectual described the policy as a conspicuous crime against humanity.
Soyinka lamented the untold hardship unleashed on Nigerians, beyond even the electoral violence which the poorly executed policy intended to curtail.
He also faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the policy to stand to the detriment of Nigerians.
Read also:Nigerians won’t stop pushing for restructuring, Soyinka nudges incoming govt
“Emefiele has committed a crime against humanity, over and beyond even any electoral foul play. He struck at the heart of the subsisting survival principles, minimal needs and entitlements of the ordinary people in the street”, Soyinka said.
“He and his boss, Buhari, because ultimately responsibility rests with him Buhari to have allowed this to happen. But Emefiele is the expert. He’s the one who gives the advice, he’s the one who executes the policies.
“Don’t bully me. Don’t take my voice away. Don’t take my economic potential away, my economical entitlements. Don’t throw me on the mercy of sadists like Emefiele”, he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...