Spain, Portugal in joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup | Ripples Nigeria

European countries, Spain and Portugal are set to make a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA men’s World Cup.

This was confirmed during a symbolic ceremony that was held before both nations faced each other in a Euro 2020 warm-up game.

The game which ended 0-0 was played in Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, where Spain’s King Felipe VI and Portugal president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa were present.

“The governments of Spain and Portugal wish to express their desire and commitment to host the 2030 World Cup,” said the agreement that was signed by both nations’ prime minister.

The next edition of the men’s World Cup will be held in Qatar next year, while Canada, Mexico and the USA will be joint hosts in the 2026 edition.

World football governing body, Fifa plans to select the 2030 host in 2024.

Spain and Portugal could face competition from other joint bids under discussion: one from the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and one from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, aimed to coincide with the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

