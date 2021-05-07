Stockholders lose N40 billion, as investors reduce investment in Nigeria's capital market | Ripples Nigeria

The capital market ended with investors losing N40 billion due to a decline in Thursday’s N20.47 trillion equity capitalisation, which dwindled to N20.43 trillion on Friday.

The capital market recorded a jump in the All Share Index on Friday after gaining 0.21 percent to rise to 39,198.75 ASI, against the 39,114.73 recorded on Thursday.

On Friday, the capital market recorded a significant decline in investors’ trading activities, as 238.93 million shares valued at N2.95 billion were exchanged in 3,947 deals.

This is below the 403.51 million shares traded by investors in 4,342 deals worth N4.80 billion.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.52 percent to move from N0.63kobo per share to N0.69kobo per share.

John Holt gained 9.26 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.54kobo to N0.59kobo per share.

UBN share price rose by N0.45kobo to end trading at N5.40kobo from N4.95kobo per share.

Chiplc gained 8.33 percent in share price to move from N0.36kobo per share to N0.39kobo per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange share price increased by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.65kobo from N0.60kobo.

NEM topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.19kobo of its share price during trading to drop from N2 per share to N1.81kobo per share.

Courtville share price declined from N0.22kobo to N0.20kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.

Sunu Assurance share price plunged by 8.47 percent to end trading at N0.54kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

Initiates Plc share price declined from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 6.98 percent in share price during trading.

Eterna completed the list as its share price fell by N0.43kobo to end trading at N5.81kobo from N6.24kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 40.47 million shares worth N327.96 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 33.65 million and valued at N244.21 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 25.51 million shares traded at a cost of N562.20 million.

UBA reported 13.62 million shares worth N98.07 million, while GTBank recorded over 11.89 million traded shares at a value of N347.88 million.

