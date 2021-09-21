‘Stop cursing leaders over hardship,’ Sanusi counsels Nigerians

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Tuesday advised Nigerians to desist from raining curses on the country’s leaders over the current hardship in the country.

Sanusi, who addressed members of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria at an event in Sokoto, urged Nigerians to constantly pray for the country’s leaders.

He said: “What is expected of us now is patience, fervent prayers and we must stand up to get things better in our own way through legitimate ways.

“We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders over hardship because the Holy Prophet discouraged that.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt erased Nigeria’s economic gains in five years – Sanusi

“We shall not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it.

“We must change for the better and remain committed to peace and development of our societies.”

The deposed Emir of Kano also urged the group followers to be politically active as the 2023 election approaches.

“When you are approached during elections, you need to ask for recognition in terms of school construction, health facility, and other services,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions