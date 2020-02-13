Stop fanning embers of religious discord, BMO cautions Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah has been warned to stop fanning the embers of religious discord over the rising spate of insecurity facing the country at the moment.

The caution was issued by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) which said in a statement issued on Wednesday that it was disappointed that a highly respected Bishop, who is also flourishing in his faith along with his adherents at the seat of the caliphate in Sokoto can descend to the level of creating unnecessary division and tension in the country.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said it reached this conclusion following recent comments by the Bishop during a homily in Kaduna at the funeral ceremony for a Catholic seminarian, Michael Nnadi who was killed last week by suspected Boko Haram members.

The BMO said; “We are disappointed that a highly respected Bishop, who is also flourishing in his faith along with his adherents at the seat of the caliphate in Sokoto can descend to the level of creating unnecessary division and tension in the country.

“Perhaps we need to remind Bishop Kukah that his verbal attacks on President Buhari have the capacity to polarise the country along religious lines. To the best of our knowledge, the President has concentrated on rebuilding the country in the core areas of economy, security and fight against corruption.

“It is important to note that the adherents of both religions have lived together for a very long time and co-habited peacefully as one people and the least that is expected of Bishop Kukah and other influential Nigerians is to preach peace and promote peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians.

“We want to use this medium to remind Bishop Kukah and other eminent Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and his team have been focused on rebuilding a country ravaged by mindless corruption, infrastructure deficit and a wobbling economy.

“Today, with Buhari’s determination and commitment, things are changing for the better, and the least that is expected of leaders in Bishop Kukah’s position, and indeed all Nigerians, is to lend their support,” the group added.

The development comes after the comments made by the Bishop Kukah, attracted a response from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, describing it as unfortunate.

The NSCIA, in a statement late Tuesday night by its Head, Media and Communications, Ibrahim Aselemi, said the comments by the respected cleric were misleading.

It would be recalled that Kukah had hit President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising level of insecurity in the country, recalling the president’s assurances that in 2015 that he was elected, the world would not have to worry about insecurity in Nigeria.

The cleric however concluded that after five years in office, President Buhari brought about nepotism and clannishness into the military and the ancillary security agencies.

