Metro
Stop recording crime scenes, police in Oyo charges citizens
The Oyo state Commissioner of Police (CP) Adebowale Williams, has charged residents of the state to shun the act of video recording at crime scenes but rather call the police and other medical emergency agencies in order to rescue the affected victim as soon as possible.
He made the plea in a press statement issued on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso.
The statement further stressed that the Police Command appealed to residents to immediately reach out to the Police and other emergency medical responders in cases of emergency especially when the victim is battling with life rather than recording and uploading on Social Media Space.
CP Williams in the statement confirmed the killing of one Mrs Modupe Abubakar, a 60-year-old woman who was shot dead by some unknown gunmen on her way home on Tuesday in Afiniyanu Area of Ologuneru Ibadan. He vowed that the command would not rest until the killers were brought to justice.
Read also:Police arrests man for killing teenager in Oyo church
“Preliminary Investigations into the incident has revealed that the victim, Late Modupe Abubakar ‘F’ Aged 60 was returning home at sunset and had left the major Ologuneru Road veering into the street leading into her home via Afiniyanu Area, Ologuneru, Ibadan under Ibadan North-West LGA when she was shot on the neck by her assailants.
“A cursory check at the scene of crime by a team of Police Detectives and Forensic experts attached to the Command reveals that only the deceased’s Mobile Phone was missing from her White Toyota Venza Vehicle with Registration Number AKD 439GB.”
“While advising members of the Public to be careful, especially when driving alone along isolated routes, pathways and link roads, it is important to assert that no other life was lost in the Tuesday Incident contrary to reports from agents of mischief,” he said.
By Promise Eze
