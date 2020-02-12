Students from 19 states wrote examinations on credit – NECO

The Director of Finance and Administration, National Examination Council (NECO), Dr. Jacob Ekele, said on Wednesday the body conducted examinations for students in 19 states on credit.

He also said Zamfara topped the list of states owing the examination body with over N1billion debt.

Ekele stated these at a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance in Abuja

He said: “Our major problem as at today is that, about 19 states are owing NECO, the examination was done for them on credit especially, Zamfara.

“In some states, the governments pay for the students and they were still owing us.”

The director told the lawmakers the debt had affected prompt remittances into the Consolidation Revenue Fund (CRF).

The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, demanded that NECO provide all relevant documents to show its income, expenditure, and remittance between 2011 and 2019.

He said that the Auditor General of the Federation’s report suggested that NECO was owing CRF to the tune of N6 billion.

READ ALSO: KADUNA ATTACK: Nigerians live in perpetual fear, serial mourning – Shehu Sani

Faleke demanded NECO’s financial statements, number of enrollees and amount paid for examinations since 2011.

He also demanded the details of NECO’s expenditures and records of all capital projects embarked upon by the Council during the period under review.

Join the conversation

Opinions