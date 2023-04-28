Sudan: Nigeria resumes evacuation of nationals Saturday

The Federal Government will begin the evacuation of the second batch of Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan on Saturday.

The Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan, H. Y. Garko, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Khartoum.

The evacuation of the first group of Nigerians living in the North African country took place on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Sudan wishes to inform all Nigerian citizens who wish to be evacuated from the crisis in Sudan, that the Embassy will commence the second phase of evacuation to Egypt for onward airlift to Nigeria tomorrow, April 29, 2023.

“All those interested are expected to converge at Al-Razi University (Al-Azhari) and International University of Africa (Madani Street) in the morning.

“Individuals are required to come along with one bag only. Please adhere strictly.”

