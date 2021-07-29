Super Eagles in Pot 1 as CAF confirms Aug 17 for Nations Cup draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed the date for the group stage draw of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the draw will be holding in August after it could not hold on the June 25 date that it was ealier billed for.

And CAF has now confirmed that the much-awaited draw will take place on Augsut 17 in Yaounde, Cameroon, where the tournament will be hosted.

The 24-nation tournament will be staged in five cities in the central African nation between January 9 and February 6, 2022.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” read a statement on Caf website.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.”

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Pot 1, alongside defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco.

The Super Eagles finished in third position after beating Tunisia in the third place match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, while Senegal were runners-up.

