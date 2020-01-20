Supreme Court decides fate of Ganduje, Tambuwal, 2 other govs today

Before the end of today, four state governors are expected to know their governorship election fate, as the Supreme Court decides on appeals challenging their victories.

These state governors are Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi and Samuel Ortom, Benue.

Already, in some of these states there are palpable fears of what the ruling of the apex court would be.

Last Tuesday’s ruling of the court, which had been described as ‘very controversial’ by many Nigerians, seems to have created some worries in the camps of different parties interested in today’s ruling.

Already, in Bauchi, a Coalition of Elders for Peace and Good Governance, has called on the people to maintain calmness.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Sarkin Arewan Bauchi, Alhaji Hassan Sharif, and 19 others, the group appealed to the people not to resort to violence no matter whatever be the outcome of the apex court ruling.

“As elders, we foresee danger in crises, and we won’t like a situation where the generation of our unborn children suffer because of the inactions of some unscrupulous elements within our midst.

“It is on this basis that we call on the good citizens of Bauchi State to maintain the tempo they are known for by accepting whatever decision the Supreme Court may make as Bauchi should be our first priority.”

Also speaking to newsmen on the Bauchi election appeal matter, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Ladan Salihu, expressed optimism that Governor Mohammed would not suffer the fate of Ihedioha.

“The case that played out in Imo State and the one that will play out in Bauchi State is as different as chalk is from cheese.

“In our own case, all the elections in all the polling units were conducted and votes were counted. All the issues that were in contention were sorted at the ballot box and at the end of the day, Governor Bala Mohammed emerged a comprehensive winner,” he said.

In Kano State, it was learnt that both members of the Kwankwasiyya group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have gone spiritual ahead of the ruling of the Supreme Court in the state governorship election appeal.

The two groups were said to have declared fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, three governors out of the four states whose governorship election appeals would be decided by the Supreme Court today, are if the PDP platform.

Sokoto, Bauchi and Benue are PDP states while only Kano is of the APC.

