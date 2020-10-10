Suspected armed robbers kill policeman in Delta

Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Friday night shot dead a policeman and disappeared with his AK47 rifle in Delta State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onowakpoyeya, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said a civilian was also killed during the period.

She added that the duo were killed at a police checkpoint along the Eku-Abraka highway, Ethiope East local government area of the state.

Onowakpoyeya said the gunmen opened fire on the checkpoint at about 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, and killed the victims instantly.

