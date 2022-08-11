Suspected ritualists behead security man in Bayelsa

Suspected ritualists on Thursday beheaded a 37- year-old security man at a worship centre in Bayelsa State.

The victim was guarding the worship centre at Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of the state when he was murdered by the criminals.

The deceased was discovered by a top official of the centre with his head severed from the body and the throat missing.

The Youth President of the Elebele Community, Mr. Famous Egbo, who confirmed the development to journalists, said remains of the victim were discovered at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Corps member, five others die in Bayelsa boat mishap

He said: “When people saw him, he was beheaded. His throat was missing. People suspected that it might be a ritual killing.’’

The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He added that the operatives are on the trail of the criminals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now