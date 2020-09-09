Suswam charges FG to probe Gana’s killing by soldiers

A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to investigate the killing of the state’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana.

Gana was reportedly killed during a gun duel with soldiers on Tuesday.

Suswam, who reacted to the killing of the militia leader in a statement, said the soldiers’ action could frustrate the peace already being achieved in the state.

He urged the federal government to set up a judicial panel to unravel the killing of the man who attracted a N10million bounty from the state government earlier this year.

The ex governor said: “Even war criminals captured alive are entitled to certain rights.

“The claim that Gana was killed in a gunfight needs further explanation because those who accompanied him and who watched him being taken away, including his local government chairman do not believe he was in possession of any arms.

“An independent judicial commission of inquiry will unravel facts of the matter to serve as lessons for the future.

“The events of September 8, 2020 in my senatorial district where repentant criminals who had surrendered after extensive persuasions were singled out and killed extra-judicially leaves a sour taste and has opened a gaping wound that requires all efforts to heal.

“It is no secret that my senatorial district has been traumatised and the people terrorised by activities of criminal gangs led by Mr. Terwase Agwaza alias Gana for many years.

“The consequences of this endless terrorism had been a steady decline of economic and social activities leaving a once prosperous people pauperised.

“Markets no longer attract traders, schools are closed and farmlands abandoned. Politics in the area has become a war with the uncontrolled proliferation of dangerous weapons.

READ ALSO: Gana’s death shocking —Ortom

“No responsible leader will idly standby and watch his community become a theatre of war and a gangster’s paradise.

“It is with this solution mindset that traditional rulers, clergymen, and elders of the area decided to utilise means of constructive engagement and dialogue to ensure that youths of the area do not become tools for the destruction of that society.

“We were all excited to see the dreaded Gana come out of hiding to the warm embrace of our traditional rulers, clergy, and political leaders at a public function at the Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala.

“Our joy was multiplied when we saw him along with his militia surrendered arms and publicity renounced a life of crime. Our revered king extracted a pledge from him never to turn his kingdom into a wasteland.

“Those present at this forum heaved a great sigh of relief with the thought that finally, a life full of uncertainty has come to an end.

“I was totally dumbfounded to learn that while Gana was on his way to Makurdi to present himself to the state governor, who was waiting, his long convoy that included political leaders, traditional rulers, clergymen, and security agencies was ambushed by alleged armed soldiers and he was isolated and taken away.

“In the midst of the confusion, pictures began to circulate on social media of the bullet-ridden body of Gana with a rifle callously placed on his side.

“While I have been consistent in condemning the reign of terror he unleashed on his community, I cannot in good conscience as a lawyer of over three decades and a senior parliamentarian accept cold-blooded extra-judicial murder of an unarmed person as a solution to our security problems.”

Join the conversation

Opinions