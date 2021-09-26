Taliban executes four Afghan kidnappers, displays bodies in public

The new Taliban government in Afghanistan has executed four men accused of kidnapping and hanged their bodies in public to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to commit such crimes in the future.

The men’s bodies were found hanging from cranes in the Afghan western city of Heart on Saturday, with a notice that it was a “lesson” for other abductors.

The Herat Province’s Deputy Governor, Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir, said in a video clip the corpses were displayed across several squares in the city on the same day because the Taliban wanted to teach the abductors a “lesson.”



He said: “In order to be a lesson for other kidnappers not to kidnap or harass anyone, we hung them in the squares of the city and made this clear to everyone that anyone who steals or abducts or does any action against our people will be punished.”

Muhajir said security forces were informed on Saturday morning that a businessman and his son had been abducted in the city.

The governor added: “Police shut down the roads out of the city and the Taliban stopped the men at a checkpoint, where an exchange of fire happened.

“As a result of a few minutes of fighting, one of our Mujahideen was wounded and all four kidnappers were killed.

“We are the Islamic Emirate. No one should harm our nation. No one should kidnap.”

