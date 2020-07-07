Taraba lawmaker, two council chairmen arraigned over alleged N104m fraud

Jedua Ahmed Dawud, a serving member of Taraba State House of Assembly, and two council chairmen in the state, Oliver Wubon and Joseph Danladi John were on Monday arraigned in court over alleged N104 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal Office arraigned the trio before Justice F. Agya of Taraba State High Court on a six-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The alleged offences run contrary to Sections 96, 315 and 366 of the Penal Code of Taraba State and punishable under Section 315 of the same law.

The first defendant, Dawud is currently a serving member of Taraba House of Assembly, representing Sardauna Local Government Area of the state, while the second and third defendant, Wubon and John are current chairmen of Sardauna and Kurmi local government areas, respectively.

They were alleged to have stolen from the coffers of Sardauna Local Government Area, a total of N104,200.000 (One Hundred and Four Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira), being funds meant for capital projects in the local government area, while the second and third defendant held the positions of Chairman and Director of finance of the local government area, respectively.

Count three of the charge read: “That you Jedua Ahmed Dawud (former Executive Chairman), and Joseph Danladi John ( the Director Finance) all of Sardauna Local Government Council in such capacities on or about the 4th October 2012, in Sardauna Local Government Council of Taraba State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, entrusted with dominion over a certain property to wit, monies, dishonestly committed criminal breach of trust in respect of N35, 200,000.00 (Thirty-Five Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) property of Sardauna Local Government Council, provided for capital projects, contrary to and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Law.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges, upon which prosecution counsel, Abubakar Aliyu applied for a trial date.

Justice Agya granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N2 million and one surety each. The surety, the judge said must either be a Taraba State House of Assembly member, a commissioner in State Executive Council (SEC) or a permanent secretary. Each surety must swear to an affidavit of means of livelihood and deposit their two recent passport photographs.

He adjourned the case till July, 29 and 30, 2020 for hearing.

