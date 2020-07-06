ALLEGED FRAUD: Shehu Sani demanded for N4m to give four judges —Witness

Alhaji Sani Dauda, a prosecution witness in the alleged bribery and fraud trial involving a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, that the defendant asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to “help” his case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Sani on a two-count charge of bribery and advanced fee fraud.

The commission arrested the ex-lawmaker in December 2019 for allegedly collecting $25,000 in the name of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

EFCC alleged that Sani collected $15,000 from Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019 and promised to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Dauda to bribe the EFCC chairman.

When the matter was called, the judge ordered that it should be stood down for 15 minutes to allow the court to get an interpreter for two witnesses the prosecution had brought to court.

While being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Abba Mohammed, Dauda, through the interpreter, told the court that he was arrested by the police with his entire family and released on December 15, 2019.

He said: “After my release Sani visited to sympathise with me after which he called me that he wanted to see me.

“When we met at my house in Maitama, he told me that I needed to give money to some judges to help my case.

“He told me that he spoke to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) on my case.

“He told me to speak to the CJN. But I told him I will also like to see the CJN but he said the CJN will not want people visiting his house since security operatives including the Department of State Services, (DSS) is watching who goes in and out.

“He then made a call and I spoke to the person on the phone and the person told me that Sani spoke to him about my case and he has spoken to four judges that when my matter comes to them, they should inform him.

“Sani said that there are four judges that we should give N1 million each but I told him that I was already in this predicament and can’t give out money.

“He also told me that he heard that Abubakar also had a case at the EFCC and the prosecution was asking for N1 million, a total of N5 million and I told him I didn’t have money today and he should come back the next day.”

“I then called a Bureau De Change Operator, Abubakar to bring the money to me.”

