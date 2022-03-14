Tesla founder, Elon Musk, challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine

South African billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with the “stakes” being Ukraine.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Monday afternoon, the Tesla founder wrote Putin’s name in Russian and Ukraine written in Ukrainian.

Musk tweeted: “I hereby challenge (Vladimir Putin) to single combat.

“Stakes are (Ukraine).”

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk did not stop there, he also tagged the Kremlin in a follow-up tweet.

“Do you agree to this fight?” he asked in Russian.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The post has unsurprisingly gone viral as people can’t quite believe what it is they are reading.

