International
Tesla founder, Elon Musk, challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
South African billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with the “stakes” being Ukraine.
Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Monday afternoon, the Tesla founder wrote Putin’s name in Russian and Ukraine written in Ukrainian.
Musk tweeted: “I hereby challenge (Vladimir Putin) to single combat.
READ ALSO: Russian troops abduct another Ukraine Mayor
“Stakes are (Ukraine).”
I hereby challenge
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Musk did not stop there, he also tagged the Kremlin in a follow-up tweet.
“Do you agree to this fight?” he asked in Russian.
Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
The post has unsurprisingly gone viral as people can’t quite believe what it is they are reading.
