The real reason I struggled to be Nigerian president —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday stated that he struggled to gain the mandate of Nigerians and become the president of the country because of his passion to build a better nation and a society that cares for all citizens.

The president who spoke during a nation-wide broadcast said “the task of building a better nation and making sure we have a Nigeria society that cares for all her citizens is the reason I ran to become your President. It was the core of my Renewed Hope campaign message on the basis of which you voted me as President.

Tinubu added that in his quest to deliver quality leadership to Nigerians, he would “not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”

“I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and we will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government,” he said.

He promised that the economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected.

Going further, the president said:

“I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough.

It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living condition of our people.

“My major ambition in government as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, as Governor of Lagos State for eight years and now as the President of this blessed country, is to build a fair and equitable society and close the widening inequality.

“While I believe the rich should enjoy their legitimately-earned wealth, our minimum bargain must be that, any Nigerian that works hard and diligent enough will have a chance to get ahead in life.

“I must add that because God didn’t create us with equal talents and strengths, I can not guarantee that we will have equal outcomes when we work hard. But my government, in this new year 2024 and beyond, will work to give every Nigerian equal opportunity to strive and to thrive,” he stated.

