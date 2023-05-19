‘The world will miss your leadership qualities,’ Ghana’s Akufo-Addo tells Buhari

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday paid a glowing tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to leave office as Nigeria’s leader in about 10 days.

Akufo-Addo, who spoke during the unveiling of two books written on Buhari’s legacies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the world would miss the ex-military ruler’s leadership qualities when he leaves office.

The books are – “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried To Transform Nigeria For The Better,” was written by a former African editor of the Financial Times of London, Anthony Goldman, and “The Legacy OF Muhammadu Buhari,” authored by a former senator representing southern Katsina district, Abu Ibrahim.

President Buhari will hand over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29.

“As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership. The leadership of a military ruler turned consummate democrat who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria’s and Africa’s interests and who sought principles in all decisions which he took,” the Ghanaian leader stated.

