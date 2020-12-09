Thieves invade Akwa Ibom Govt House, steal millions of Naira

Thieves have invaded the Akwa Ibom State Government House in Uyo, the state capital where millions of Naira was carted away.

Confirming this on Wednesday, December 9, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Ekerete Udoh said the thieves broke into the Government House in the night of Tuesday, December 8, and stole the money which was meant for journalists in the state.

The total amount which was not disclosed, according to Udoh, were in “Ghana-Must-Go” bags which were left in the office of his Secreteray, but upon resumption of work the next day, the money had vanished with only the bags left on the floor.

The locks to the office were reportedly tampered with by the thieves, Udoh added.

A journalist in the state who spoke on the theft on the condition if anonimity, said:

“We heard that the money came in yesterday afternoon, but they refused to share it to the people it was meant for.

“So, the thieves or whoever came in the night and destroyed the keys and gained access to the office of the Secretary to the CPS.

“This is not the first time the government House Press Centre is being robbed.

“We have lost about three plasma televisions, one at the reception, one in the reporters’ office and the other in the office used by cameramen.

“In all of these, no arrest have been made and there has been no replacement. We wonder who these unknown thieves are and why they have not been arrested all these while.

“We are suspecting foul play here. ”

Udoh, however, promised that the journalists who were meant to benefit from the stolen money would still get their money at a later date.

