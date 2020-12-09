Mob razes building, as police arrests siblings for ritual killing

The Osun State Police command has arrested two siblings, Lawal and Monsuru Tajudeen allegedly involved in ritual killings in Iwo.

They were apprehended by the Osun police in a house in Yemoja compound, Iwo. The two are suspected to have been involved in the death of one Mutiat Alani.

Following the arrest by the Osun police, angry residents, however, laid siege to the area on Tuesday, and razed down four buildings, including those belonging to the suspects.

Confirming the development, The Osun Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said two suspects – Monsuru Tajudeen, and Lawal Tajudeen, were arrested in a building at Yemoja Compound, Iwo where two mutilated bodies were also recovered by the police.

Opalola said, “We arrested two suspected ritual killers, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal at Yemoja compound, Iwo. Monsuru had told us he killed for ritual purposes and that he has killed many people.

“A woman was reported missing and a search was launched. The name of the woman is Mutiat Alani. When the police commenced an investigation of the missing woman, her phone was tracked and the phone was discovered in the possession of Monsuru.

“Police operatives that went to the scene recovered two mutilated bodies. Angry residents also on Tuesday attacked the house where the bodies were recovered and some adjourning buildings and razed them. Investigation had commenced into the matter.”

