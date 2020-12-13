Though in Katsina, Buhari delegates team from Abuja to visit state govt over Kankara attack

A federal government team on Sunday arrived Katsina State to commiserate with the state government and people of the state over the attack on a secondary school in Kankara and abduction of yet to be ascertained number of female students.

The Federal Government delegation is led by National Security Adviser, Retired Major-General Babagana Monguno.

This is even as the President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Daura, Katsina, his home state in a private visit.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen, believed to be bandits attacked the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara and abducted unknown number of students in the process.

President Buhari had on Friday left Abuja for Daura, Katsina, on a week-long private visit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Buhari would take part in next Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting from his Daura home.

The Katsina State Government had on Saturday ordered the closure of all schools in the state in the aftermath of the attack on the school.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Education, Sani Sulaiman, all schools in Katsina State have been directed to end their third term for the 2019/2020 academic session, as against next week when they were supposed 59 close for the session.

The closure order, according to the state government, is till further notice.

