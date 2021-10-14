Three abducted Kaduna seminarians regain freedom

The three kidnapped students of Christ the King Major Seminary at Fayit Fadan Kagoma in the Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The development was disclosed by the chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, saying the three seminarians were released by their abductors on Wednesday, October 13.

The release of the seminarians comes barely 48 hours after they were abducted.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the three seminarians were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits from the Chapel of the Seminary on Monday, October 11.

While thanking God for the quick release of the seminarians, Father Okolo also prayed for the release of other kidnap victims who are still in the hands of their captors.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and Others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of THANKSGIVING to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians.

“May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!”

