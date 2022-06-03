Tinubu betrayed by Osinbajo, others from South-West – Adamu Garba

A former member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, said on Friday accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other politicians from South-West of betraying the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Adamu, who stated this on his Twitter handle, was reacting to ongoing development in APC ahead of the party’s national convention slated for next Monday.

The former Lagos State governor had said on Thursday he was instrumental to President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election.

READ ALSO: If not for me, Buhari would not be president – Tinubu

In his remark, Adamu said Tinubu was not betrayed by the President, but Osinbajo who he singlehandedly recommended for the position in 2014.

He added that the South-West governors and ministers who were supposed to support him were also found wanting.

He wrote: “Quite alright Tinubu is betrayed, not by Buhari by his lieutenants like Osinbajo, ministers and governors from the South-West, etc. Look at his surroundings, you will find Kashim, Abu Ibrahim, Ganduje, Kashim Imam, Aminu Suleiman, etc. Where are his beneficiaries? I hate betrayal!”

