Tinubu orders DSS to vacate EFCC office in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The DSS operatives had on Tuesday morning blocked the gate of the facility located at 15 Awolowo Road in Ikoyi with armoured personnel carriers and restrained EFCC officials from accessing their offices.

In a statement issued by his media office, the president urged the two Federal Government agencies to resolve amicably any difference between them.

The statement read: “The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they should be resolved amicably.”

