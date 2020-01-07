Tinubu visits Buhari at Presidential Villa

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A post on Government of Nigeria Twitter handle- @NigeriaGov, said Tinubu met with Buhari at the “State House, Abuja”.

There was no detail regarding the purpose for the meeting.

However, the meeting is coming on the heels of the call on President Buhari to influence who will succeed him in 2023.

The pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare had made the call days after he visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Bakare and Tinubu, who are from South-West, are believed to be among Nigerians preparing to succeed Buhari in 2023.

Meanwhile, after the meeting with Buhari, Tinubu told State House correspondents that Nigerians should at the moment desist from debating which zone of the country should produce the next president.

According to him, such debate would affect the pace of Buhari’s governance as well as distract the government from providing people-oriented services like roads, and other development agenda of the administration.

