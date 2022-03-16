Tinubu visits National Assembly, rallies APC lawmakers for 2023 presidential bid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday visited the party’s caucus in the National Assembly and demanded their support for his 2023 presidential aspiration.

The former Lagos governor arrived at the National Assembly Complex at 2:45 p.m. and addressed the lawmakers on a wide range of issues including the future of the APC and how he can work together with the parliament to accelerate Nigeria’s drive toward economic prosperity, security and perfecting of the country’s democratic structures.

The meeting was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, principal members of the National Assembly and members of the APC caucus in the parliament.

He commended the lawmakers for bringing back the positive image of the Assembly to the minds of Nigerians with the recent approval of the Electoral Act 2022 and other important reform bills.

Tinubu also thanked the National Assembly for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at ridding the country of its security challenges, broadening the nation’s economic base; and accelerating growth, particularly in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors to create meaningful employment opportunities for young Nigerians across the country.

He said: “The cordial relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive is something to behold. Democracy does not thrive when both arms are adversarial. More gets accomplished through cooperation than conflict.”

The APC chieftain reeled out his vision for Nigeria and programmes his administration would pursue if elected as the country’s President next year.

“This is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the nation. Together, the executive and legislative branches of this democratic tree must strive to cultivate and bring forth good fruit for the welfare of the people,” he added.

