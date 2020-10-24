Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu in Government House, denies traveling abroad, son’s abduction

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina.

In a chat with journalists at the end of the visit, the ex-Lagos governor lamented the invasion and looting of public and private assets by hoodlums across the state.

Tinubu, who said he did not travel out of the country as reported by some sections of the media, said he was at the Government House to ask Sanwo-Olu if he ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

He also called for a thorough investigation of the attack.

He said: “I asked Sanwo-Olu if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.

“First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

READ ALSO: I have no hand in shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos –Tinubu

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the commission of inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.

“As for those who wanted to know about my whereabouts in the past few days, let me inform them that I didn’t go anywhere. I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”

Join the conversation

Opinions