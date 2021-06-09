Top table tennis stars battle for N1.2m prize at Lagos invitational | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Top table tennis stars battle for N1.2m prize at Lagos invitational
The best table tennis players across Nigeria will converge in Lagos this weekend to share from the N1.2m purse for the Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge.
The one-day event will be taking place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on 12 June.
The selected players were considered following their performances from the last three national tournaments including the 20th National Sports Festival held in Benin.
The championship sponsored by Renewed Hope, Lagos is aimed to excite table tennis fans in Lagos who are always eager to cheer the players.
Read Also: Egypt’s El-Salhy re-elected as Africa’s table tennis chief, Nigeria’s Oshodi now deputy
The players are expected to arrive on Friday, June 11 for the tournament with the draw scheduled to hold the same day in readiness for the competition the next day.
The competitors made up of 16 men and 16 women will be drawn into four groups of four players in each group with the top two advancing to the next stage where the remaining eight will be drawn into two groups of four players each.
The top two from the second stage advance to the semifinal of the championships.
Fatimo Bello of G20 will be staking her unbeaten run in the last three tournaments as she has been dominating the women’s division in the country but she has to contend with her arch-rival Bose Odusanya of Lagos who will be relying on home support this time.
Amadi Omeh, Azeez Solanke and Rilwan Akanbi are champions in the last three tournaments and they will be up against one another again alongside U-21 national champion Taiwo Mati who is aiming to claim his first senior title.
Also, World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Youth Contender silver medalist Usman Okanlawon, as well as national cadet champion Samuel Boboye, will be up against their senior counterparts in what could be described as the battle of the best in the country.
