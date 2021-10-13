Transcohot, Champion Breweries among top gainers as market cap rises by 0.4%

The equity capitalization rose by 0.4 percent at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday.

This followed the increase in equity capitalization from N21.31 trillion to N21.39 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was up by 154.23 basis points to close at 41,051.19 compared to the 40,896.96 posted on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investors parted with N4.46 billion in exchange for 446.17 million shares in 4,704 deals.

This surpassed the 563.88 million shares valued at N5.09 billion that exchanged hands in 4,253 deals on Tuesday.

Transcohot topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.54kobo to move from N5.43kobo to N5.97kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price was up by N0.25kobo to end trading at N2.78kobo from N2.53kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 9.09 percent to move from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share at the end of trading.

Okomu Oil share price appreciated by N9.50kobo to end trading with N125 from N115.50kobo per share.

UPL share price rose by 6.67 percent to move from N1.50kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8 percent from its share price to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport share price declined from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price lost 5 percent to end trading at N0.38kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.10kobo to N1.05kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent from its share price during trading.

Universal Insurance completed the list as its share price lost 4.55 kobo to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 148.35 million shares worth N1.67 billion.

Universal Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 46.17 million and valued at N9.70 million.

Ecobank was next with 42.55 million shares traded at a cost of N316.09 million.

GTCO reported 32.60 million shares worth N923.01 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 19.73 million traded shares at a value of N53.18 million.

