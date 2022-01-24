Trial of alleged N1.3bn fraud against former Jigawa gov, Lamido, sons resumes

The trial of a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, Aminu Wada Abubakar, and two companies: Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd, continued on Monday, before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The trial resumed with the continuation of cross-examination of the sixteenth prosecution witness, Mercy Titus, a Certified Ethical Hacker and Forensic Analyst of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, Aminu Wada Abubakar, Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd are facing prosecution for an alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

The ex-governor is alleged to have abused his office between 2007 and 2015 by awarding contracts to companies where he had interests, using his sons as front and collecting kickbacks from contractors.

At the resumed hearing, Titus (PW16) during cross-examination by the defence counsel, was asked whether she knew that Dantata and Sawoe was standing trial. She responded that her responsibility as a forensic expert and operative of the Commission was to conduct digital forensic analysis.

“My work is conducting digital forensic on the computer hard-disc, to ascertain the date and time of journals and compare with what was on the hardcopy of the journals generated from the hard-disc,” she said.

Thereafter, Justice Ojukwu adjourned the matter till Tuesday, January 25, 2022 for continuation of trial.

