 Tribunal dismisses APC petition on Zamfara Assembly election | Ripples Nigeria
Tribunal dismisses APC petition on Zamfara Assembly election

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate in the December last year’s House of Assembly bye-election in Bakura State Constituency of Zamfara.

The party and its candidate, Bello Dankande, are challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Ibrahim Tukur, in the election

The appellants alleged that the election held on December 5 and 9 last year was marred by massive irregularities.

They claimed that there was an arbitrary allocation of figures to political parties that participated in the election and intimidation of voters among others.

The tribunal’s three-man panel led by Justice Raliat Adebiyi dismissed the appellants’ claims in its entirety.
The tribunal held that APC and its candidate failed to prove the allegations of non-compliance with the electoral act in most of the polling units and harassment of voters during the election.

The panel awarded N200,000 against the petitioners in favour of the PDP candidate and another N200,000 in favour of his party.

