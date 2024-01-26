Troops arrest more suspects over Plateau killings

The troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested some suspects in connection with the recent deadly attacks in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The OPSH Media Officer, Capt. James Oya, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Jos.

Oya, who did not disclose the number of the suspects, said the task force also recovered some dangerous weapons during a raid of the area.

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed 30 persons in a fresh attack on Kwahaslalek village in Mangu LGA.

The police had earlier arrested 17 suspects in connection with the killings in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Mangu LGAs.

The spokesman said: We have successfully apprehended some suspects and seized a cache of dangerous weapons used in the recent attacks.

“We successfully recovered a significant arsenal of weapons that includes one AK-47 rifle, four locally fabricated automatic rifles, one locally made mortar bomb launcher, and seven empty shells of 7.62mm.

“Others include one empty shell of a cartridge, one pistol magazine, 36 Boris, three rounds of 7.62mm and seven rounds of 9x19mm.”

He condemned the attack on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and military facilities at Kerang Community, deployed to enforce the 24-hour curfew in the locality.

