Troops kill 17 bandits in Kaduna

Nigerian Army has said that operations conducted by its troops have left no less than 17 bandits killed in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, on Sunday said the operation was conducted by troops of Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki, at the bandits’ hideouts.

The statement further explained that the attack was a clearance operation in Damba and Kabarasha villages in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The army, meanwhile, regretted that in the course of pursuing the bandits, three houses and a Church were partially destroyed.

It said that the affected buildings had been identified and that adequate compensations would be paid to their owners.

The statement read, “In continuation of operations to rid Kaduna State of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on 7 May 2020, conducted a joint clearance operation, involving troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki, at suspected bandits’ hideouts around Mashigi Galbi, Damba Community and Kabarasha villlages all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

“During the operation seventeen armed bandits were neutralized, while several others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“However, in the course of pursuing the bandits, three empty houses and a Church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha village.

“There was no civilian casualty. The Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 10 suspected cultists, 6 miscreants in Lagos

“The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners.”

The army said that calm had been restored to the area, adding that few people, who initially fled the area due to fear of bandits’ reprisal attack, had all returned to the Community.

Join the conversation

Opinions